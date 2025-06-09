Calavo Growers Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $6.85 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $6.06 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Calavo Growers Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.14 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $190.546 million from $184.383 million last year.

Calavo Growers Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.85 Mln. vs. $6.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $190.546 Mln vs. $184.383 Mln last year.

