Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces $25 Million Share Repurchase Program

Calavo Growers, Inc. announces a $25 million share repurchase program to enhance shareholder value and support strategic growth.

Calavo Growers, Inc. has announced a share repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to $25 million of its common stock. This decision, conveyed by President and CEO Lee Cole, reflects the company's confidence in its long-term strategy and financial health, aiming to enhance shareholder value while retaining the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives. The repurchase program will be in effect until March 18, 2027, and will occur through various methods under federal laws, with the company's management determining the specifics based on market conditions and strategic considerations. Calavo, a leader in the avocado industry, operates a vertically integrated business and continues to serve various markets worldwide.

Potential Positives

Calavo Growers has authorized a significant share repurchase program of up to $25 million, which indicates confidence in the company's financial health and strategy.

The share repurchase program is expected to enhance shareholder value, demonstrating a commitment to returning capital to investors.

The program reflects a strong balance sheet and anticipated cash flow generation, allowing for flexibility to invest in growth initiatives and operational improvements.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a share repurchase program may signal to investors that the company lacks better opportunities for growth or reinvestment, raising concerns about its long-term strategic direction.

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights uncertainties and risks that could impact actual performance, potentially leading to a lack of investor confidence.

The duration of the repurchase program until 2027 may be viewed as an indication of prolonged challenges or instability within the market or the company's performance.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Calavo's share repurchase program?

The share repurchase program aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects confidence in the company’s long-term strategy and financial position.

How much stock is Calavo authorized to repurchase?

Calavo is authorized to repurchase up to $25 million of its outstanding common stock.

What methods may Calavo use for stock repurchases?

Repurchases may occur through open-market transactions, privately negotiated deals, or Rule 10b5-1 trading plans as allowed by law.

When does the share repurchase program expire?

The program remains effective until March 18, 2027, unless it is extended or terminated earlier by the Board of Directors.

Who can I contact for more information about Calavo's investor relations?

You can contact Julie Kegley, Senior Vice President at Financial Profiles, Inc., via email at calavo@finprofiles.com or call 310-622-8246.

Full Release



Nasdaq-GS: CVGW



Nasdaq-GS: CVGW



), a global leader in the avocado industry and provider of value-added fresh food (the "Company" or "Calavo"), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $25 million of the Company's outstanding common stock.





"This repurchase program underscores our confidence in our long-term strategy, financial position, and ability to drive shareholder value," said Lee Cole, President and CEO of Calavo. "Together with our strong balance sheet, expected cash flow generation, and robust liquidity position, this repurchase program demonstrates our commitment to our shareholders while maintaining our flexibility to invest in strategic growth initiatives and operational improvements."





The Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25 million of its common stock. Repurchases may be conducted through open-market transactions at prevailing market prices, privately negotiated transactions, or Rule 10b5-1 trading plans as permitted under federal securities laws and regulations. The repurchase program remains in effect until March 18, 2027, unless extended or terminated earlier by the Board of Directors. The timing, volume, and pricing of repurchases will be determined by the Company's management with oversight from the Board and will depend upon market conditions, the Company's financial position, regulatory requirements and other strategic considerations.







About Calavo Growers, Inc.







Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas, and guacamole. Founded in 1924, Calavo operates a vertically integrated business model, serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, and food distributors worldwide. Headquartered in Santa Paula, California, Calavo maintains operations throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more at



www.calavo.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding stock repurchases, financial performance, and future business strategies. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to Calavo's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these risks.







Investor





Contact







Julie Kegley, Senior Vice President





Financial Profiles, Inc.









calavo@finprofiles.com













310-622-8246



