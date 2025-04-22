Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting and Business Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. will hold its 2025 annual shareholder meeting on April 23, providing a business update afterward.

Quiver AI Summary

Calavo Growers, Inc., a leader in the avocado industry, announced a general business update to follow its 2025 annual shareholder meeting, scheduled for April 23, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2025, will be able to participate, submit questions, and vote during the virtual meeting using a 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Non-shareholders can attend as guests but cannot vote or ask questions. The company emphasizes the importance of reviewing the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC for details about the meeting and proposals. Calavo Growers, founded in 1924 and headquartered in Santa Paula, California, operates in the processing and distribution of avocados and other fresh foods.

Potential Positives

The upcoming Annual Meeting provides an opportunity for shareholder engagement, allowing holders to participate actively in the company's governance.

The formal business update to be provided after the Annual Meeting may offer shareholders valuable insights into the company's current performance and future strategy.

Calavo's strong market position as a leader in the avocado and fresh food industry reinforces its credibility and potential for growth.

The company’s commitment to transparency is highlighted by the detailed proxy statement and the availability of solicitation materials for shareholders.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that shareholders are urged to read the proxy statement and other soliciting materials carefully, which may imply that there are complex or potentially contentious issues that need clarification.

Non-shareholders are excluded from voting or asking questions during the Annual Meeting, which may create dissatisfaction among engaged stakeholders who wish to voice their opinions.

The emphasis on proxy materials and solicitation may suggest that there are important proposals or matters being voted on that could affect the company's governance or performance, raising concerns among shareholders.

FAQ

What is the date and time of the Calavo Growers Annual Meeting?

The Calavo Growers Annual Meeting will be held on April 23, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

How can shareholders participate in the Annual Meeting?

Shareholders can participate by using their 16-digit control number on the virtual meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CVGW2025.

Can non-shareholders attend the Calavo Growers Annual Meeting?

Yes, non-shareholders may attend as guests but cannot vote or ask questions.

Where can I find the Company’s proxy statement?

The proxy statement can be found at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section at ir.calavo.com.

How should shareholders read the proxy statement?

Shareholders are urged to read the proxy statement and all soliciting materials carefully as they contain important information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CVGW Insider Trading Activity

$CVGW insiders have traded $CVGW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LECIL E COLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,440,445 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL A BROWNE (Executive Vice President) has made 2 purchases buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $257,740 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES E SNYDER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,213 shares for an estimated $74,959

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVGW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $CVGW stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SANTA PAULA, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (



Nasdaq-GS: CVGW



), a global leader in the avocado industry and provider of value-added fresh food (the “Company” or “Calavo”), today announced that following the formal business of the 2025 annual shareholder meeting (the “Annual Meeting”), the Company will provide a general business update.





The Annual Meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Holders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2025, will be entitled to participate, submit questions and vote at the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the virtual meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CVGW2025 and using the 16-digit control number included in their proxy materials.





Non-shareholders may attend the Annual Meeting as guests but will not have the option to vote any shares or to ask questions during the virtual meeting.







About Calavo Growers, Inc.







Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas, and guacamole. Founded in 1924, Calavo operates a vertically integrated business model, serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, and food distributors worldwide. Headquartered in Santa Paula, California, Calavo maintains operations throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more at



www.calavo.com



.







Investor Contact







Financial Profiles, Inc.









calavo@finprofiles.com











This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the Annual Meeting of the Company. On February 28, 2025, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) in connection with the Annual Meeting. SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER SOLICITING MATERIALS THAT ARE FILED WITH THE COMMISSION WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE PROPOSALS TO BE VOTED UPON. The Company’s proxy statement and any other solicitation materials filed by the Company with the Commission can be obtained free of charge at the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.calavo.com. Shareholders may also write to the Company at the following email address to request copies of these materials: 2025proxy@calavo.com. The Company, its directors and certain of its officers will be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in respect of the Annual Meeting. Detailed information regarding the identity of participants, and their respective interests in the Company by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting. The contents of the websites referenced above are not deemed to be incorporated by reference into the proxy statement.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.