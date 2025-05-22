Calavo Growers, Inc. to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results on June 9, 2025

Calavo Growers, Inc. will release its fiscal Q2 2025 financial results on June 9, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Calavo Growers, Inc., a leading company in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas, and guacamole, announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ending April 30, 2025, on June 9, 2025, after market close. Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Santa Paula, California, Calavo emphasizes innovation and sustainability in its operations, serving various sectors including retail grocery and foodservice worldwide. The company markets its products under the Calavo brand as well as other proprietary and private labels.

Potential Positives

Calavo Growers, Inc. is set to release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter, which could provide insights into the company's performance and future prospects.

As a global leader in the processing and distribution of key agricultural products, Calavo's announcement emphasizes its strong market position and brand recognition.

The company's longstanding history since 1924 highlights its experience and stability in the industry, fostering trust among investors and customers.

The press release indicates a commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders by announcing the timing of its financial results release.

Potential Negatives

Delay in financial results announcement could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's transparency and financial health.

In the competitive market of avocado and fresh produce distribution, any potential issues in the upcoming financial results may lead to negative perceptions of the company's performance.

FAQ

When will Calavo Growers announce its financial results?

Calavo Growers plans to release its fiscal second quarter financial results on June 9, 2025, after market close.

What markets does Calavo Growers operate in?

Calavo Growers operates in retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers globally.

What products does Calavo Growers offer?

Calavo Growers offers avocados, tomatoes, papayas, guacamole, and other products under various brands and labels.

Where is Calavo Growers headquartered?

Calavo Growers is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, and has facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico.

What year was Calavo Growers founded?

Calavo Growers was founded in 1924 and has a long history of innovation and market growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CVGW Insider Trading Activity

$CVGW insiders have traded $CVGW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LECIL E COLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,440,445 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL A BROWNE (Executive Vice President) has made 2 purchases buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $257,740 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES E SNYDER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,213 shares for an estimated $74,959

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVGW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $CVGW stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SANTA PAULA, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Calavo Growers, Inc.







(Nasdaq-GS: CVGW),



a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas, and guacamole, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2025, after the market closes on Monday, June 9, 2025.







About Calavo Growers, Inc.







Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas and guacamole. Calavo products are marketed under the trusted Calavo brand, proprietary sub-brands, and various private label and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about



The Family of Fresh™



at



calavo.com



.







Investor Contact







Financial Profiles, Inc.







calavo@finprofiles.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.