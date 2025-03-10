CALAVO GROWERS Earnings Preview: Recent $CVGW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CALAVO GROWERS ($CVGW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $163,351,643 and earnings of $0.29 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CVGW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CALAVO GROWERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of CALAVO GROWERS stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 228,659 shares (-87.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,830,804
- UBS GROUP AG added 219,137 shares (+2090.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,587,993
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 123,889 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,534,553
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 98,231 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,504,890
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 94,221 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,402,635
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 93,015 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,371,882
- RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES removed 90,340 shares (-72.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,577,400
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.