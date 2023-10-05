Calavo Growers (CVGW) Price Target Increased by 6.85% to 39.78

The average one-year price target for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) has been revised to 39.78 / share. This is an increase of 6.85% from the prior estimate of 37.23 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.58% from the latest reported closing price of 24.62 / share.

Calavo Growers Declares $0.10 Dividend

On September 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 27, 2023 will receive the payment on October 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $24.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.92%, the lowest has been 0.95%, and the highest has been 4.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.64%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calavo Growers. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVGW is 0.11%, an increase of 21.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 17,640K shares. The put/call ratio of CVGW is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuance Investments holds 2,021K shares representing 11.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVGW by 8.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,251K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGW by 4.88% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 965K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVGW by 28.37% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 641K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGW by 4.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 513K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Calavo Growers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company's Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo's fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and a variety of private label and store brands.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.