Calavo Growers CFO Shawn Munsell To Step Down, James Snyder To Succeed

November 15, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW), Friday announced Chief Financial Officer Shawn Munsell will resign from the position on November 29 to pursue a new opportunity.

Munsell will be succeeded by James Snyder on December 2.

Previously, Snyder has served as corporate controller and chief accounting officer at Gem-Pack Berries.

Currently, Calavo's stock is trading at $27.05, down 2.16 percent on the Nasdaq.

