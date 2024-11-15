Calavo Growers CFO Shawn Munsell To Step Down, James Snyder To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW), Friday announced Chief Financial Officer Shawn Munsell will resign from the position on November 29 to pursue a new opportunity.

Munsell will be succeeded by James Snyder on December 2.

Previously, Snyder has served as corporate controller and chief accounting officer at Gem-Pack Berries.

Currently, Calavo's stock is trading at $27.05, down 2.16 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.