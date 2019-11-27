Calavo Growers Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CVGW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (Symbol: CVGW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.41, changing hands as high as $90.96 per share. Calavo Growers, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVGW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVGW's low point in its 52 week range is $67.52 per share, with $100.5811 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.08.

