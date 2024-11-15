News & Insights

Stocks
CVGW

Calavo Growers appoints Snyder as Chief Financial Officer

November 15, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Calavo Growers (CVGW) announced that James Snyder will become the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer effective December 2. Shawn Munsell, Calavo’s current CFO will be departing the Company on November 29 to pursue a new opportunity. He will serve as a consultant to the Company in the month of December to ensure a smooth transition.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVGW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.