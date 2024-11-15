Calavo Growers appoints Snyder as Chief Financial Officer

Calavo Growers (CVGW) announced that James Snyder will become the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer effective December 2. Shawn Munsell, Calavo’s current CFO will be departing the Company on November 29 to pursue a new opportunity. He will serve as a consultant to the Company in the month of December to ensure a smooth transition.

