CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Analysts Just Slashed Next Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After this downgrade, CalAmp's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$317m in 2023. This would be a reasonable 2.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 24% to US$0.87 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$353m and losses of US$0.41 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:CAMP Earnings and Revenue Growth December 23rd 2021

The consensus price target fell 9.8% to US$13.00, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CalAmp at US$16.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$10.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that CalAmp is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 2.1% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.7% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.8% per year. Although CalAmp's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at CalAmp. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that CalAmp's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of CalAmp.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple CalAmp analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

