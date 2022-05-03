CalAmp (CAMP) Stock Jumps 5.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

CalAmp CAMP shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $5.75. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing in CalAmp's share price can be attributed to the company's announcement that it has received notice from 272 Capital Master Fund Ltd., in collaboration with Michael Burdiek and Garo Sarkissian regarding the nomination of six candidates for election to the CalAmp's board of directors.

This wireless communications company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -150%. Revenues are expected to be $70.73 million, down 11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For CalAmp, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CAMP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

CalAmp is a member of the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. One other stock in the same industry, BWX Technologies BWXT, finished the last trading session 2.2% lower at $50.76. BWXT has returned -4.2% over the past month.

For BWX , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +4.2% over the past month to $0.66. This represents a change of -9.6% from what the company reported a year ago. BWX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

