CalAmp (CAMP) Price Target Increased by 2200.00% to 25.51

The average one-year price target for CalAmp (NasdaqGS:CAMP) has been revised to 25.51 / share. This is an increase of 2,200.00% from the prior estimate of 1.11 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.97 to a high of 60.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 702.29% from the latest reported closing price of 3.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in CalAmp. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 25.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMP is 0.07%, an increase of 194.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.57% to 14,679K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMP is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

272 Capital holds 3,424K shares representing 207.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,424K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 1,104.50% over the last quarter.

Luminus Management holds 1,636K shares representing 99.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 54.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,223K shares representing 74.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 1,035K shares representing 62.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares, representing a decrease of 16.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 61.42% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 986K shares representing 59.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Calamp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CalAmp Corporation is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. The company helps reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Its software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. CalAmp calls this The New How, facilitating cient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. Synovia™, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands.

