Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (Symbol: CSQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.32, changing hands as low as $12.24 per share. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSQ's low point in its 52 week range is $9.41 per share, with $13.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.26.

