Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (Symbol: CSQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.12, changing hands as high as $14.21 per share. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSQ's low point in its 52 week range is $12.50 per share, with $15.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.18.

