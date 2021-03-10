Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.49% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.76, the dividend yield is 7.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSQ was $16.76, representing a -1.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.10 and a 170.32% increase over the 52 week low of $6.20.

