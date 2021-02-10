Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSQ was $16.54, representing a -1.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.75 and a 166.77% increase over the 52 week low of $6.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

