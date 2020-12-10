Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.093 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CSQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.53, the dividend yield is 7.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSQ was $15.53, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.70 and a 150.48% increase over the 52 week low of $6.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.