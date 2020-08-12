Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.093 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CSQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.81, the dividend yield is 8.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSQ was $13.81, representing a -5.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.68 and a 122.74% increase over the 52 week low of $6.20.

