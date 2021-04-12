Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CSQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.19, the dividend yield is 6.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSQ was $18.19, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.30 and a 78.16% increase over the 52 week low of $10.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

