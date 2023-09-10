Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.23 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 12, 2023 will receive the payment on September 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.16%, the lowest has been 6.53%, and the highest has been 14.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSQ is 0.09%, an increase of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 29,744K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,603K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSQ by 6.32% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,483K shares, representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSQ by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2,423K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSQ by 234.30% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,598K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSQ by 822.02% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 1,450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSQ by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds.

