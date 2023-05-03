Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.23 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.10%, the lowest has been 6.53%, and the highest has been 14.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.07 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSQ is 0.17%, an increase of 138.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.24% to 29,124K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,545K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSQ by 1.80% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,530K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,577K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSQ by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2,116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,959K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSQ by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,507K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSQ by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 1,421K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSQ by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.