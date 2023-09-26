Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CSQ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (Symbol: CSQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.16, changing hands as low as $14.03 per share. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSQ's low point in its 52 week range is $11.98 per share, with $15.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.05.

