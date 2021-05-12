Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CPZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.46, the dividend yield is 7.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPZ was $20.46, representing a -2.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.09 and a 49.45% increase over the 52 week low of $13.69.

CPZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

Interested in gaining exposure to CPZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPZ as a top-10 holding:

Exchange Listed Funds Trust (CEFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CEFS with an increase of 5.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CPZ at 0.07%.

