Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.58, the dividend yield is 7.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPZ was $19.58, representing a -0.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.75 and a 112.83% increase over the 52 week low of $9.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.