Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPZ was $18.22, representing a -7.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.72 and a 98.04% increase over the 52 week low of $9.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

