Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CPZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.68, the dividend yield is 7.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPZ was $20.68, representing a -1.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.93 and a 51.08% increase over the 52 week low of $13.69.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

