Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 184.36% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPZ was $17.42, representing a -14.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.45 and a 89.35% increase over the 52 week low of $9.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

