Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CPZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.1, the dividend yield is 8.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPZ was $15.1, representing a -26.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.47 and a 64.13% increase over the 52 week low of $9.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

