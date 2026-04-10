Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CPZ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/14/26, Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (Symbol: CPZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.14, payable on 4/21/26. As a percentage of CPZ's recent stock price of $13.93, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when CPZ shares open for trading on 4/14/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CPZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPZ's low point in its 52 week range is $13.13 per share, with $16.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.96.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.