Calamos Long (CPZ) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Calamos Long said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.68%, the lowest has been 7.88%, and the highest has been 15.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.33 (n=163).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Long. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPZ is 0.11%, a decrease of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 5,680K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 753K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 1.43% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 459K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 24.73% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 458K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 457K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 70.06% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Calamos Long Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client's asset allocation framework. Equity Fixed Income Convertibles Alternatives

