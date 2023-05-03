Calamos Long (CPZ) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Calamos Long said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.65%, the lowest has been 7.88%, and the highest has been 15.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=160).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Long. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 19.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPZ is 0.12%, an increase of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.47% to 6,026K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 754K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 482K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares, representing a decrease of 31.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 34.19% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 465K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares, representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 312K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing a decrease of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPZ by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Calamos Long Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client's asset allocation framework. Equity Fixed Income Convertibles Alternatives

