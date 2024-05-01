Calamos Launches S&P 500® Structured Alt Protection ETF™ - May (CPSM), Announces 9.81% Upside Cap Rate with 100% Downside Protection Over One Year CPSM’s 9.81% cap compares favorably with the 8%, 20-year average price return of the S&P 500.

The Calamos Structured Protection suite combines Calamos’ decades-long alternatives and options investing expertise within the liquid, cost-effective, tax-efficient ETF structure.

Metro Chicago, Illinois, May 1, 2024 – Calamos Investments LLC (“Calamos”), a leading alternatives manager, today announced the launch of the Calamos S&P 500® Structured Alt Protection ETF™ – May (ticker: CPSM) with a 9.81% cap rate before fees and expenses from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025. CPSM marks the first of 12 ETFs in the Calamos Structured Protection ETFs™ series which will offer investors protected exposure to the S&P 500, Nasdaq- 100 and Russell 2000.

“Calamos has been engineering alternative investment strategies for nearly 50 years. Our focus is to deliver unique, innovative, risk-managed solutions easily accessible by all investors,” said John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos Investments. “Continuing to build on this heritage, we are thrilled to introduce CPSM to our clients, the first of Calamos Structured Protection ETFs™.”

Calamos S&P 500® Structured Alt Protection ETF™ – May Launch Date 5/1/2024 Ticker CPSM Cap Rate 9.81% Outcome Period 1 Year: 5/1/2024 to 4/30/2025 Reference Asset Price return of the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY) Structured Protection 100% downside protection if held through the one-year outcome period Annual Expense Ratio 0.69% Portfolio Management Co-CIO Eli Pars and team Benchmarks S&P 500 Price Index

MerQube Capital Protected US Large Cap Index – May

CPSM will reset annually, offering investors a new upside cap with refreshed protection against negative returns of the S&P 500 over the subsequent 12-month period. If shares are held longer than one year, CPSM can deliver significant tax alpha as gains will grow tax deferred and will be taxed at long-term capital gains rates. Shares of CPSM can be held indefinitely.

Learn more about Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF™ – May and the full suite of Calamos Structured Protection ETFs™ including the forthcoming ETFs providing exposure to the Nasdaq-100 and Russell 2000 (with initial expected launches in June and July, respectively).

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With $37.1 billion in AUM, including more than $16 billion in liquid alternatives assets as of March 31, 2024, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, and UCITS funds, and separately managed portfolios. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds, foundations & endowments, and individuals, globally. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter (@Calamos), on Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at www.calamos.com.

