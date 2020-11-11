Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 118th quarter that CGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.93, the dividend yield is 9.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CGO was $12.93, representing a -5.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.73 and a 107.75% increase over the 52 week low of $6.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

