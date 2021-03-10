Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 122nd quarter that CGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.32, the dividend yield is 7.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CGO was $15.32, representing a -5.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.27 and a 146.15% increase over the 52 week low of $6.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.