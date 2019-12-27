Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 108th quarter that CGO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CGO was $13.57, representing a -0.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.67 and a 37.39% increase over the 52 week low of $9.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.