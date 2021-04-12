Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 123rd quarter that CGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.05, the dividend yield is 7.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CGO was $16.05, representing a -1.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.27 and a 80.13% increase over the 52 week low of $8.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CGO Dividend History page.

