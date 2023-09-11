Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 12, 2023 will receive the payment on September 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.12%, the lowest has been 7.09%, and the highest has been 13.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.59 (n=89).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Global Total Return Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGO is 0.02%, a decrease of 19.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.87% to 1,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 156K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Calamos Wealth Management holds 114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 109K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 10.07% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing a decrease of 27.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.