Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.97%, the lowest has been 7.09%, and the highest has been 13.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.65 (n=77).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Global Total Return Fund. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 14.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGO is 0.03%, an increase of 15.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.57% to 1,287K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 128K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing a decrease of 24.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 39.01% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 111K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Calamos Wealth Management holds 110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 94K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 46.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 85.02% over the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds.

