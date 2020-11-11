Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 80th quarter that CHW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.8, the dividend yield is 9.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHW was $8.8, representing a -2.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.07 and a 192.36% increase over the 52 week low of $3.01.

