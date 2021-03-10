Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 84th quarter that CHW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.08, the dividend yield is 8.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHW was $10.08, representing a -3.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.45 and a 234.88% increase over the 52 week low of $3.01.

