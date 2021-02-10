Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 83rd quarter that CHW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHW was $10.19, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.19 and a 238.54% increase over the 52 week low of $3.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

