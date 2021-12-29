Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 94th quarter that CHW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHW was $9.97, representing a -12.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.39 and a 8.37% increase over the 52 week low of $9.20.

CHW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the chw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.