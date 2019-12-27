Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.008 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 70th quarter that CHW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHW was $8.77, representing a -0.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.80 and a 38.79% increase over the 52 week low of $6.32.

