Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 81st quarter that CHW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.64, the dividend yield is 8.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHW was $9.64, representing a -1.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.75 and a 220.27% increase over the 52 week low of $3.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

