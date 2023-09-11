Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 12, 2023 will receive the payment on September 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.15%, the lowest has been 7.53%, and the highest has been 18.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.80 (n=162).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHW is 0.07%, an increase of 72.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.65% to 13,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,293K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing an increase of 29.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHW by 43.27% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 737K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 13.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHW by 21.73% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 695K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHW by 34.75% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 665K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 596K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHW by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund has maximum flexibility to dynamically allocate among equities, fixed income securities and alternative investments around the world.

