Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.167 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 64th quarter that CCD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.87, the dividend yield is 8.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCD was $22.87, representing a -5.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.10 and a 137.73% increase over the 52 week low of $9.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.