Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.167 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 68th quarter that CCD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCD was $28.72, representing a -0.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.95 and a 198.54% increase over the 52 week low of $9.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.