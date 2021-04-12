Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.195 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CCD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33, the dividend yield is 7.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCD was $33, representing a -2.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $34 and a 104.71% increase over the 52 week low of $16.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCD Dividend History page.

