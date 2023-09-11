Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.20 per share ($2.34 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 12, 2023 will receive the payment on September 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.32%, the lowest has been 6.96%, and the highest has been 19.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.97 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCD is 0.03%, a decrease of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 4,283K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 1,165K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares, representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 215.20% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing an increase of 11.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 44.46% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 286K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities. The fund also invests through derivatives such as options. It employs fundamental analysis with a top-down global macroeconomic approach to create its portfolio.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.