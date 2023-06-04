Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.20 per share ($2.34 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.28%, the lowest has been 6.96%, and the highest has been 19.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.93 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 13.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCD is 0.03%, an increase of 35.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 4,177K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 1,079K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 64.28% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 338K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 327K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 31.39% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 319K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 74.39% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities. The fund also invests through derivatives such as options. It employs fundamental analysis with a top-down global macroeconomic approach to create its portfolio.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.